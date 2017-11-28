Albany fraternity donates coats to Salvation Army

The men of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and Ross Dress For Less combined to donate 50 coats to the Salvation Army of Albany Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The men of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and Ross Dress For Less combined to donate 50 coats to the Salvation Army of Albany Tuesday.

The Albany Corps Officer said the coats are much needed.

Now the fraternity leaders are urging other organizations to give back to their community this Christmas season.

"There's a lot of people that walk by with no blankets so it's wonderful to have coats for them to move on in life," said Albany Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Rebecca Sullivan.

"We do it because it is mandated by our organizations to give back to the community. But also we thank Ross for being a vital part enabling us to get these coats and give them to the community," said Sigma Pi Phi President Freddie Green.

Over the 12 years of this project, Sigma Pi Phi has donated more than 1,000 coats to the Salvation Army.

