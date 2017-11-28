Tips on how to properly care for a real Christmas tree

Westover Christmas Tree Employees handpick the trees and go over them one by one to ensure no damages or bugs are in them before you buy. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of South Georgians have already started decorating for Christmas. But if you are heading out to pick out a real Christmas tree, you might want to think about bug infestation.

Tree experts said you need to spray your tree down with water outdoors before taking it into your home. This will prevent bugs traveling inside on the tree.

It is recommended that you leave it outdoors for a few hours and always set it in a stand with water.

Westover Christmas Trees said where you buy your trees it is important, and you should pay attention to the details before you buy.

"All of our trees are unwrapped individually and we stand them up on stakes that you really get the full appearance form 360 degrees of your Christmas trees," said Cameron Morris, Co-owner.

Westover Christmas Tree employees handpick the trees and go over them one by one to ensure no damages or bugs are in them before you buy.

