Southwest GA Academy names basketball court in honor of Olympian

The message being sent tonight was more than just a love for the game of basketball. (Source: WALB)

Southwest Georgia Academy named their basketball court in honor of an Olympic Gold Medalist.

"Well this is where it all started," said Lea Henry.

The community of Damascus came together Monday to honor basketball star, coach and Olympian Lea Henry.

Southwest Georgia Academy's basketball court, where Henry played her high school career, is now named in her honor.

"Seeing your name on the court is really neat but seeing the people that were a part of it all is really special," said Henry.

People from all parts of Henry's career showed up to support her.

"Tonight just shows that this is a really big family down here no matter how long you are away," added Henry.

Henry went on to play at the University of Tennessee, earn an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984, and coach all over the state of Georgia from Darton College to Mercer to Georgia State.

But the message sent Monday night was more than just a love for the game of basketball. Encouraging young people to never let anything stand in the way of their dreams.

"When I finished playing, my whole mission in life is to give back. And so hopefully when a young person sees that my name can be on a floor at 5' 5" and not the most athletic person in the world that maybe theirs can too," explained Henry.

With everything she's accomplished, Damascus will always hold a special place in her heart.

"Fortunate to have some nice honors in my career but this to me is the most meaningful one. It's one of those things you will never forget," said Henry.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!