2 arrested for drug house operation in Crisp County

Crisp County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Monday after neighbor complaints uncovered a grow house operation.

The sheriff's report said they arrested Joshua Aultman, 29, and Adran Aultman, 23, around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Cape Road in Cordele.

Deputies said they found marijuana growing equipment, pot, a pistol and cash in the home.

Both Aultmans are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Joshua also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

