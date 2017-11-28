AFD announces 2017 firefighter of year

Last December, Burlington saved a woman and her child who were trapped in a car after a fiery crash that caused the car to flip off the road into a water-filled ditch. (Source: WALB)

The 2017 Albany Firefighter of the Year was announced at the Albany City Commission meeting on Tuesday night.

Relief Driver Jeremy Bullington took home the title.

Last December, Bullington saved a woman and her child who were trapped in a car after a fiery crash that caused the car to flip off the road into a water-filled ditch.

While off duty, Bullington witnessed the accident on Highway 82 and North County Line Road and didn't hesitate to respond.

