Open Arms one step closer to opening new maternity group home

An Albany nonprofit is one step closer to opening it's new group maternity home to help young homeless people.

On Tuesday night city commissioners unanimously approved Open Arms to lease a city-owned, five-unit building in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street.

The building will be used for a maternity group home.

The organization was recently awarded a grant to provide a program to help young people who are homeless while pregnant or parenting.

The five-year grant will serve young adults ages 16 through 22.

Services are provided for up to 21 months, or until a young person turns 18 years old if they enter a program at age 16.

