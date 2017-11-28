City leaders approve alcohol license for new Albany restaurant

All city commissioners except for Jon Howard voted to approve the alcohol license for Newk's Eatery. (Source: WALB)

Another new restaurant in Albany will soon be opening its doors, and on Tuesday night city leaders gave them the green light to sell alcohol.

Construction crews have been renovating a space in the Shoppes at Westover on North Westover Boulevard in Albany for the restaurant.

The co-owner recently said that the 5,000 square foot building will be one of their largest franchise locations in the country.

The restaurant was set to open by Thanksgiving but it is still currently under construction.

