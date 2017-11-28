Albany city leaders approve multi-million dollar resurfacing project

City leaders said approximately 40 percent of Albany's streets were rated very poor, that's 73 miles of streets that seriously need curb and gutter repair, manhole adjustments, restriping, and other repairs. (Source: WALB)

For the first time ever, Albany city leaders will now have funds dedicated to improving infrastructure for six straight years.

On Tuesday night, city commissioners voted unanimously on a multi-million dollar resurfacing project.

City leaders said approximately 40 percent of Albany's streets were rated very poor, that's 73 miles of streets that seriously need curb and gutter repair, manhole adjustments, restriping and other repairs.

The rating came from the Public Works GIS/GPS based Pavement Maintenance software that rate paving condition.

City commissioners approved a $17.5 million-dollar resurfacing project over a six-year cycle.

City leaders voted to use SPLOST 7 and State Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds.

The city allocated $10 million of SPLOST 7 funds, the largest singe resurfacing allocation in the city's history.

"It's a way to protect Albany's valuable infrastructure so that you don't have to spend all of those resurfacing dollars on street reconstruction. So when we choose streets, what we look for is streets that are in immediate need of resurfacing, that have a high traffic count, and so we can avoid all of those expensive, costly repairs that we'd have to deal with if the street isn't resurfaced in a timely manner," said Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

The Albany street resurfacing project will be completed in six phases.

Phase 1 will have a $5 million budget.

The bid process should start in February of 2018 and will be awarded in March of 2018, with the hopes of being completed in the fall.

Some of the streets include Pine and West Society Avenues.

Phases 2 through 6 will average $2.5 million each and will be bid on every year between 2019 to 2023.

Crews will be working on 73 miles of roads non-stop for the next six years until the referendum for SPLOST 8.

To do that, that would mean Public Works staff will have to come back to the city commission every year to get approval to use the funds for each phase.

