Fight like Evan: 2-year-old battles cancer in hospital, family asks for Christmas cards

The family of a South Georgia 2-year-old who is battling cancer is asking for Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room. (Source: Facebook)

A South Georgia family is making a simple request in the hopes that this Christmas might be a little brighter for their child battling cancer.

Evan Vickers, 2, has been at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for the last 10 days getting treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

MORE: South Ga. baby fights for his life, battling rare cancer

Evan was also born with heart and kidney conditions and was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Evan will be returning to Children's for more treatments on December 11, and his family is asking that people send Evan Christmas cards so they can "cover his dreary hospital room with love".

If you'd like to send Evan a card you can send it to the address below:

Fight Like Evan

P.O. Box 159

Leary, Georgia 39862

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!