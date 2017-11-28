VSU holds annual Lighting of the Palms celebration

Community members posed with the Grinch at the VSU Lighting of the Palms ceremony (Source: WALB)

Although it doesn't feel a lot like Christmas, it is starting to at least look a lot like Christmas in one South Georgia town.

Valdosta State University held its Lighting of the Palms celebration.

The Lighting of the Palms is a part of VSU's annual holiday tradition.

The best thing about the event is community members who are not a part of the VSU family get to come out and participate.

Attendees were able to decorate ornaments and cookies as well as join in on singing a few of the Christmas classics.

Kids were also able to take pictures with Santa Blaze the mascot.

