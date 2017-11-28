Moultrie shop to host 'Teachers Night Out'

A local shop owner in Moultrie is hoping to give school staff some time to shop for the holidays during its Teachers Night Out event.

The Flossy Peach is hosting the shopping event on Thursday and will be open later than normal.

Employees at the store said that any Colquitt County school staff member is welcome to come out.

They are hoping to give teachers and staff a night to shop for the holidays since many of them don't leave the schools until 5 or 6 p.m. every night.

"We really want to show our appreciation for our school teachers and staff. I know it's hard for them because they don't have a lot of time to shop during the holidays," said Macie Hegwood with The Flossy Peach.

The store will be open until 8pm instead of 6.

Staff members will receive a discount as long as they have their school ID.

