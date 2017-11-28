Thomas Co. commissioners consider rezoning for Maddox Road project

One of the first items on the Thomas County commission's agenda on Tuesday was the Maddox Road project.

County commissioners have the final say in passing a zoning request that would further a dirt pit project.

"It's a terrible inconvenience to us," said resident Geary Holland.

Homeowners on Jane's Lane in Thomas County are hoping the controversial dirt pit project will soon come to a halt.

"It's absolutely disgusting when you're sitting there and all you hear is beep, beep, beep, beep all day. And the buffer zone is as little as 10 feet. It just doesn't belong there," said Holland.

The Scruggs company is requesting to rezone part of its 60 acres.

The plan is to build a home and pond on 11 acres.

Right now the project is in limbo as the final decision is up to county commissioners.

"What's more important, the people that live here, pay taxes here, work here? Or somebody that comes from somewhere else?" asked Holland.

Holland said he believes the project will decrease their property values by 30 percent.

"One house that was in there or is in there sold for $150,000 and I built that house and spent $265,000 because I couldn't get a bid," explained Holland.

Holland said the project site is just several hundred feet from his home and that runoff from the project went into his pond. He said he fears that more issues will come as time goes on.

"When they did this, the big heavy rain came in here and turned my pond and my neighbor's pond into a mud hole," said Holland.

WALB has reached out to the Scruggs company, so far, we have not heard back from them.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!