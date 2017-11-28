Santa Claus heads to Valdosta

Santa will be coming every Tuesday and Thursday through the month of December. (Source: WALB)

Santa Claus is coming to Valdosta.

On Friday, downtown Valdosta will have the City Tree Lighting Ceremony followed by the Christmas parade on Saturday.

This year, the Lowndes County Public Works employees have volunteered to play Santa and not just for the tree lighting ceremony. But every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of December, Santa Claus will be available for the children to come meet, take photos with and present Christmas wish lists.

"We want our citizens to come out and enjoy the festivities, Chairman Bill Slaughter is going to read "The Night Before Christmas" to everyone who comes out, then we're going to have a special visit from Santa," said Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes.

Tuesday, November 5, will be the first day that Santa is available in the Historical Downtown Courthouse Square yard.

He will be there from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

