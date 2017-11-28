Nearly 40-foot tall Christmas tree placed in Downtown Albany

The 38-foot cypress stands in front of the Government Center. (Source: WALB)

The annual Christmas tree was put in place in front of the Government Center Tuesday morning.

This year's tree is a 38-foot cypress.

It was donated by Arlet Livington in honor of her husband who planted the tree back in 1995.

Organizers already started decorating it with thousands of colored LED lights.

But you won't see it lit up until the special tree lighting ceremony on Thursday.

"As you know we honor someone who either needs to be uplifted or someone who has uplifted our community, and we're honoring the volunteers who have worked so tirelessly for months after the January 2nd and January 22nd storms and also the first responders, they will be lighting the tree," said Parade Organizer Lorie Farkas.

Organizers will continue decorating the tree Wednesday but said not to worry, it will be finished in time for the 27th annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

