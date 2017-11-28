You're invited: Pretoria Fields owner details beers, grand opening schedule

Three beers will be available. (Source: WALB)

Pretoria Fields Collective, the city's first craft brewery, will open its doors next weekend to the public.

We caught up with the brewery's founder Tuesday, Dr. Tripp Morgan.

Decked out in scrubs, the uniform of his day job, the successful surgeon is about to see a personal dream become reality.

"It's like unwrapping a Christmas present that's been sitting on the ledge for about three years," laughed Morgan.

Pretoria Fields Collective is a gift Morgan will be sharing with the whole community on Friday, December 8.

"We operate just like a normal bar, except that the only thing we sell is Pretoria Fields beer from our taps," said Morgan. "We will have three beers ready for the grand opening weekend."

Pretoria Fields brewers have crafted the "Shoale" IPA (pronounced "show-lee") named after a local bass. They will have the "Skywater" described as a golden ale, and the "Pretoria Fields" stout.

If you can't make it to downtown Albany, you will soon be able to sample the beers closer to home.

Morgan said they are meeting with a distributor this week to map out a plan.

People will try beers "not only here in the tap room, but we should be local, not just here in Albany but also in Thomasville," explained Morgan.

"I think it is great that we are adding a brewery to downtown Albany. It's a brewery that is making a product that they are going to sell all over the southeast," commented Justin Strickland, the President of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

The impact this craft brewery will ultimately have on downtown Albany remains to be seen, but Strickland said Pretoria Fields is already a welcome neighbor.

"We have had people that have expressed interest in downtown just as a result of seeing the news that a brewery is being built in downtown Albany," said Strickland.

Dr. Morgan is eager to welcome the community into his brewery.

"We are getting our staff ready, and getting the taps in, so we hope everyone comes and enjoys the beer!" said Morgan.

Here are the hours for the Pretoria Fields Collective grand opening:

Friday, December 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 from 4 p.m. to 9 or 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The taproom will be open, and there will be food trucks along Pine Avenue and behind the brewery, located in the 100 block of Pine Avenue.

Normal business hours are:

Thursday and Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 4 p.m. until closing

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

