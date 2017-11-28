Small business Saturday a 'success' in Albany

Albany Area of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said the reports from business owners told her Small Business Saturday was a successful sales day. (Source: WALB)

Albany businesses participated in Small Business Saturday over the weekend. (Source: WALB)

The official holiday shopping season got off to a great start for small business owners in Albany.

Albany Area of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said the reports from business owners told her Small Business Saturday was a successful sales day.

The event is nationwide, the day after black Friday.

Holmes said she's happy Albany businesses participate annually.

She said this year more business owners took to social media to promote their businesses, adding that the marketing and signs around town made customers aware of the sales.

"Our businesses are taking advantage of all the promotional opportunities to promote their product, their services, that they are small," explained Holmes. "And local and our consumers are really attaching themselves to that."

Holmes said she believes more and more people are making it a priority to shop local.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!