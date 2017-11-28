Firefighters raise hundreds for children affected by fires

AFD firefighters grew mustaches to raise money for children in need this Christmas (Source: WALB)

Albany firefighters have raised hundreds of dollars just by growing mustaches!

Firefighters began raising money in October to purchase Christmas gifts for kids affected by fires.

Every firefighter who grew a mustache donated one dollar at the beginning of every shift.

And for the firefighters who couldn't grow one, they donated two dollars every shift.

In all, they raised $300 this year.

"Our money that we raised, we decided that if we have a fire in the December time frame, between December 1st and Christmas, and a child is affected and lost some of their Christmas (gifts), we'll replace some of it," said Lt. Joey Rogers.

This was the second year firefighters have participated in a fundraiser like this, and they hope to continue it every year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!