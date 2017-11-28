Scammer claims to be captain at Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office

The scammer calls people telling them they owe a fine for missing jury duty. (Source: WALB)

Captain Craig Dodd says scammers are claiming to be him. They're telling people they owe fines to avoid charges. (Source: WALB)

Scammers are becoming a bit more brazen, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff's office.

They say scammers are impersonating a captain at the sheriff's office to get your money.

Captain Craig Dodd said last week was the beginning of the jury term for Superior Court trials.

The scammers are calling people, telling them they missed their jury summons and must pay a fine to avoid facing contempt of court charges.

Only this time, these scammers claim to be an actual person: Captain Craig Dodd with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

"I want to get out to people that while I do make phone calls, I don't call anyone about warrants or having a warrant for them, or that sort of thing. If we have a warrant for someone, we don't telegraph it. We just go and pick them up," said Captain Dodd.

The sheriff's office will never call you about missing jury duty or a warrant for your arrest.

You will get a notification in the mail or from a uniformed deputy who will come to your house.

Dodd believes these scammers could be people in the prison system using throw-away phones.

Dodd said if you don't recognize a number that's calling you, don't answer.

If you believe you've received a scam call like this, call the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office at (229) 431-3259.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

