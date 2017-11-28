National baker wants help with museum

A Thomasville-based baker which is nationally known, and probably baked bread that you grew up eating, is closing in on a century in business.

Flowers Foods, which makes Sunbeam and Roman Meal bread, among many other products, is looking for bits of its past.

They would like anyone who has memorabilia of the company to reach out to them for donation of those items to a new museum that is now in the works in Thomasville.

As Patti Dozier reports in the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, the company is looking for photographs and any other items that could be relevant to the company which began in Thomasville in 1919, when brothers Howard and Joseph Flowers opened a bakery on Madison Street that is still in operation today.

