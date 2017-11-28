Tip leads to major drug arrests in Bainbridge

This money and these drugs were confiscated (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)

Acting on an anonymous tip, Bainbridge Public Safety Investigators made a large drug bust on Monday, November 27, and arrested two men.

Police were told that residents were dealing in drugs on Japonica Drive, so they got a search warrant for the home of John Anthony Clemons.

They quickly found four bags of suspected 'Molly,' and 106 pills of suspected Ecstasy, along with $321.00 in cash in Clemons' pocket.

Investigators searched a bedroom belonging to Ramu Hawkins, and found over 700 pills of suspected Ecstasy, over 50 grams of suspected Molly, over 80 pills of Alprazolam (Xanax), and over two ounces of high-grade marijuana.

Investigators continued a search of the bedroom and found 19 additional bags of suspected Molly, a bag of 24 Ecstasy pills, a box with a small amount of marijuana, two Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, and an envelope addressed to Ramu Hawkins, which contained six bundles of cash totaling $6,710.00.

Drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and empty baggies, were also found.

Investigators Nix and Avery went to Hawkins' place of employment where he was searched, and $285.00 was found on his person.

John Anthony Clemons, age 50, and Ramu Hawkins, age 41, were both arrested and charged with Felony Possession, Sale, Manufacture, or Distribution of Marijuana, and Felony Possession of a Controlled I or II Substance with Intent to Distribute, two counts.

