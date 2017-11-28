Man wanted for shooting at Cordele officer arrested

A freeze frame from the dashcam shows Cochran aiming a gun at the officer (Source: CPD)

The man wanted for shooting at a Cordele Police Officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

The Cordele Police Department announced Tuesday that Quotavious Cochran, 26, was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task force at around 10:45 a.m.

Cochran was wanted for shooting at CPD Ptl. Brian Lewis in the 1200 block of South 7th Street on November 13.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and their efforts that led to Mr. Cochran’s apprehension. We now have the opportunity to hold Mr. Cochran accountable for his unprovoked attack on one of our officers. We would like to thank everyone who has called in tips or provided any assistance. This individual is now off the streets,” said Cordele Police Chief Rob Rodriguez.

Cochran is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

