School bus involved in collision

First responders went to a collision involving a school bus just before 7:00 this morning, on US 19 near Antioch Road.

Authorities told WALB that a Lexus with a North Carolina tag ran into a Ford that was stopped for the bus. The Lexus then bounced off and struck the bus, injuring the people who were in the car. They were transported for medical care.

The Dougherty Co. School issued this statement-

This morning around 6:55 a.m., a #DocoSchools bus running a route on the Liberty Expressway was struck from behind by a vehicle. While the bus sustained moderate damage to its rear, the 21 students and driver on board were checked out at the scene and were released. The students were taken to their school, Radium Springs Elementary, and their parents were contacted. Two students who complained of a sore back were checked out and taken for further evaluation by their parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students involved in the crash and the driver and occupants of the other vehicles as well. A big thanks to law enforcement, school officials and our transportation department for their speedy work this morning to ensure the safety of our staff and students.

