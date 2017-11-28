Man charged after collision with Dougherty Co. School bus

According to the school system, 21 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were all checked for injuries and all parents were notified. (Source: WALB)

The man police say hit a Dougherty County school bus Tuesday morning is now facing charges.

Police said the school bus was picking up students on its usual morning route a little before 7 a.m.

The bus was stopped in the outside lane along US Highway 19.

Another sedan was stopped in the inside lane to the left of the bus.

That's when police say Jamal Hayes, 43, hit that sedan, ricocheted off it, and hit the bus.

According to the school system, 21 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were all checked for injuries and all parents were notified.

"It's important for us to make sure the parents are a part of the communication process, and they feel like they are properly informed when something like this happens," said DCSS Spokesperson JD Sumner. "We're constantly working on improving that process, but in this case though, I think we managed to get everyone communicated to quickly."

Two students complained of back pain and were picked up by their parents.

Hayes is now charged with no insurance, unregistered vehicle, following too closely, improper tag, and driving too fast for conditions.

The Dougherty Co. School issued this statement:

This morning around 6:55 a.m., a #DocoSchools bus running a route on the Liberty Expressway was struck from behind by a vehicle. While the bus sustained moderate damage to its rear, the 21 students and driver on board were checked out at the scene and were released. The students were taken to their school, Radium Springs Elementary, and their parents were contacted. Two students who complained of a sore back were checked out and taken for further evaluation by their parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students involved in the crash and the driver and occupants of the other vehicles as well. A big thanks to law enforcement, school officials and our transportation department for their speedy work this morning to ensure the safety of our staff and students.

