Donate to thousands of GA charities on #GivingTuesday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Donate to thousands of GA charities on #GivingTuesday

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
You have the chance to make a donation to one of thousands of nonprofits throughout the state of Georgia through GAgives on #GivingTuesday. (Source: GAgives.org) You have the chance to make a donation to one of thousands of nonprofits throughout the state of Georgia through GAgives on #GivingTuesday. (Source: GAgives.org)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You have the chance to make a donation to one of thousands of nonprofits throughout the state of Georgia, through GAgives on #GivingTuesday.

Tuesday's statewide 24-hour donation drive lets you donate to causes that you care about.

Everyone is invited to give to a cause that matters to them on November 28, and help advance the movement by sharing news of their gift on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere – tagged with the phrase #GAgives on #GivingTuesday.  

Since the inaugural event in 2012, Georgia Gives donors have given upwards of $13.5 million to support 2,700 organizations across the state.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly