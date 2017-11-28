Donate to thousands of GA charities on #GivingTuesday

Scammers are becoming a bit more brazen, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff's office. They say scammers are impersonating a captain at the Sheriff's Office to get your money.More >>
Acting on an anonymous tip, Bainbridge Public Safety Investigators made a large drug bust on Monday, November 27, and arrested two men.More >>
A Thomasville-based baker which is nationally known, and probably baked bread that you grew up eating, is closing in on a century in business.More >>
A Worth County High School senior, whose battle with brain cancer touched many South Georgians, has passed away.More >>
According to the city commissioner's agenda, officials will be voting on a settlement in an Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit excessive force lawsuit during Tuesday's commission meeting.More >>
