Donate to thousands of GA charities on #GivingTuesday

You have the chance to make a donation to one of thousands of nonprofits throughout the state of Georgia, through GAgives on #GivingTuesday.

Tuesday's statewide 24-hour donation drive lets you donate to causes that you care about.

Everyone is invited to give to a cause that matters to them on November 28, and help advance the movement by sharing news of their gift on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere – tagged with the phrase #GAgives on #GivingTuesday.

Since the inaugural event in 2012, Georgia Gives donors have given upwards of $13.5 million to support 2,700 organizations across the state.

