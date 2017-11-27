Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

Bikers will get a chance to preview the many Christmas displays part of the Festival of Lights before it opens to the public. (Source: WALB)

Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians can do some Christmas shopping at Chehaw this week.

Staff are bringing back the Holiday Market for the second year in a row.

Residents can buy gifts from personal hygiene products to home decor and even clothes.

This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market.

Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season.

"We like reaching out to different businesses in the community and giving them a place, you know some of these people don't have a setup store so they need a place to set up and sell their goods. So we thought, why not here," said Chehaw Park Community Engagement Director Morgan Burnette.

Chehaw's Holiday Market will take place on Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Creekside Education Center.

Staff will also be hosting their annual bike night on the same day and time.

Bikers will get a chance to preview the many Christmas displays part of the Festival of Lights before it opens to the public.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!