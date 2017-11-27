South Georgia football teams move farther into GHSA playoffs

The field is getting slimmer and slimmer. One game, now, stands in between six South Georgia high school football teams and a shot at the state title.

Last year, only four squads from our area made it to the GHSA semifinals, two would advance and one, Valdosta, would be crowned champion.

Here's a look at who is still fighting:

Colquitt County will face Brookwood. Lee County finds itself up against Glynn Academy. Coffee will travel to Tucker. Irwin County hosts ECI.

Clinch meets up with Mt. Zion. Brooks County makes the long trip to Rabun County.

Clinch County Head Coach Jim Dickerson says, that finding out his team will play at home is a big deal, but regardless of where they play, they'd take the field prepared.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!