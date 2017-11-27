Low turnout for Ward II early voting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Low turnout for Ward II early voting

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Early voting is getting off to a slow start in Albany. 

Staff in the Elections Office said a handful of voters showed up to vote for the top two candidates vying for the Ward II commission seat. 

It was determined there will be a runoff between Matt Fuller and incumbent Bobby Ray Coleman after none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes on Election Day. 

Staff mailed off 90 absentee ballots last Wednesday which is 60 more than voted in the general election.

Early voters can drop off ballots at the Elections Office or submit it at the precinct on Election Day. 

"We want them to get them back as soon as possible especially those individuals who aren't able to come out to the polls. We think this is a good tool for them to cast their ballot as well," said Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson. 

Early voting for the runoff election will end on Friday, December 1.  

The race will be held for Fuller and Coleman on Tuesday, December 5.

