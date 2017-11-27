ASU Police give students holiday crime warnings

ASU Police are also urging students to use the "buddy system" when they go shopping off campus, especially at night. (Source: WALB)

ASU Police Chief John Fields sent out reminders to students to be aware both on campus and off. He said a student walking with headphones and texting looks like an easy target to a snatch thief.

Police also reminded students to take valuables out of their cars when they park them and lock their doors.

"Whether it's on campus or off campus, you want to make sure they use the best safety precautions as possible," said Chief Fields.

"Make sure you put your valuables in your trunk and don't leave them inside the car so it's visible. Anytime someone walks by the car looking to take anything, they are going to look and see what's visible in the back seat or front seat," said ASU Police Captain Anita Allen.

ASU Police are also urging students to use the "buddy system" when they go shopping off campus, especially at night. Stay with a friend, and park in a lighted area.

