Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Private First Class Nicholas C. Martinez, 21, was found dead in his barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

A native of Moultrie, Martinez was training to become a special forces soldier at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

