GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

On Monday afternoon, troopers said they saw a drop in fatalities during the four-day travel period, but a spike in DUIs. 

GSP troopers explained getting drunk drivers off the streets could have saved lives and could be the reason behind the decline in fatalities. 

Troopers worked 12 fatalities across the state - a big drop from the 16 in the previous year.

But Georgia State Patrol Post 40 in Southwest Georgia arrested 55 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 

Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch. 

"Let's say if we arrest two people for DUI on the average, there are 10 other people that were driving under the influence in the general area that you missed. That's a staggering comparison in the number of people who are at any given time out on the roads who are impaired," said Vanlandingham. 

Vanlandingham said many of the DUI arrests were made after crashes.

Troopers also patrolled areas near sporting events and set up checkpoints after a game ended to check for drunk drivers. 

They focused on areas with the most traffic, crashes, and DUIs. 

Troopers also issued citations and warnings to more than 2,000 drivers over the holiday weekend. 

