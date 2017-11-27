Phoebe to host 29th Annual Jingle Bell Jog - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you are looking for a unique way to give back this holiday season, you can hit the pavement next month to help Phoebe raise money for kids. 

Phoebe Putney Hospital is hosting its 29th Annual Jingle Bell Jog.

Every year, they hold a one mile, 5K and 10K race to benefit the Children's Miracle Network. 

Last year, more than 800 runners participated and raised more than $40,000.

Those funds were used to buy a giraffe bed for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"It was just huge, a huge event and such a fun event. We have hot chocolate, we have Mr. and Mrs. Claus that's going to be there this year. So it's definitely a family-friend event," said Children's Miracle Network Coordinator Becca Miller. 

All funds raised from Phoebe's Jingle Bell Jog will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

The event will be held at Tift Park on December 9th.

Right now, registration is $25 but will go up to $30 on Saturday, December 2.

Click here to register online or for more information.

