Albany microbrewery announces opening date

A much-anticipated addition to Downtown Albany has announced a Grand Opening date!

Pretoria Fields Brewery will celebrate a public grand opening on December 8th and 9th, according to Albert Etheridge.

The original estimated opening date for the brewery was Labor Day weekend when crews first broke ground last year.

Brewmasters started the first brew earlier this month and said it would be ready to drink around 3 weeks after that.

