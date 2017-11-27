Albany city commission to vote on excessive force settlement - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany city commission to vote on excessive force settlement

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
The settlement, if approved, would satisfy a lawsuit filed after an incident during a traffic stop in April. (Source: Julius Collins) The settlement, if approved, would satisfy a lawsuit filed after an incident during a traffic stop in April. (Source: Julius Collins)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

According to the city commissioner's agenda, officials will be voting on a settlement in an Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit excessive force lawsuit during Tuesday's commission meeting.

The settlement, if approved, would satisfy a lawsuit filed after an incident during a traffic stop in April.

On April 25th, Llewellyn Glover Jr., 20, was stopped by ADDU officer Jamie Sutton.

During the stop, Sutton slammed Glover on the ground, which was caught on video.

After an internal investigation, Sutton was recommended for termination.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

