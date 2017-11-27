Albany city commission makes decision on excessive force settlement

The settlement, if approved, would satisfy a lawsuit filed after an incident during a traffic stop in April. (Source: Julius Collins)

Albany city commissioners have voted on an ADDU excessive force settlement. (Source: WALB)

Albany city commissioners voted on a settlement in an Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit excessive force lawsuit during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Commissioners approved the more than $300,000 settlement in a unanimous vote.

The city attorney said the settlement will be self-funded by city dollars.

Since the settlement was approved it satisfies a lawsuit filed after an incident during a traffic stop in April.

On April 25th, Llewellyn Glover Jr., 20, was stopped by ADDU officer Jamie Sutton.

During the stop, Sutton slammed Glover on the ground, which was caught on video.

After an internal investigation, Sutton was recommended for termination, but he quit before he was terminated.

