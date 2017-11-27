Valdosta kicks off 14 Days of Christmas celebration - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta kicks off 14 Days of Christmas celebration

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
The city of Valdosta will celebrate 14 days of Christmas in December.
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta is celebrating the 14 days of Christmas with 14 fun-filled events over the next month.

Historic downtown Valdosta has planned a variety of events on different days throughout the month of December.

Events range from wine tasting, watching a free movie at The Dosta, to a girls night out.

Main Street Program Coordinator Missy Smith said these events are one of a kind.

"Well downtown is full of our local boutiques and eateries that are not chain stores and you can't go anywhere else to find them, it's what makes downtown Valdosta unique," said Smith.

The first event will kick-off this Wednesday at Birdie's Market, titled Wine Wednesday.

Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete listing of events, visit the Main Street website. 

