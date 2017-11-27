Worth Co. High School hospice student passes away - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. High School hospice student passes away

WCHS senior, Ebony Clark (Source: WALB) WCHS senior, Ebony Clark (Source: WALB)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

A Worth County High School senior, whose battle with brain cancer touched many South Georgians, has passed away.

Ebony Clark, 18, died on Thanksgiving Day.

She was diagnosed with cancer when she was 14-years-old,  but despite missing many weeks of classes, she was determined to earn her high school diploma. 

We attended her graduation in October where she said then she was grateful to get to share the day with family and close friends. 

Monday would have been Ebony's 19th birthday.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, December 1st at 1:30 pm.

Services will be at the Jesus Christ Tabernacle of Deliverance at 501 South Washington Street in Sylvester. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

