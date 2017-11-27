Donations needed for VA hospital patients

LCSO Law Enforcement Explorers are accepting donation for veterans who have been admitted to the V.A. hospital in Lake Park, Fl. (Source: WALB)

Some veterans will be celebrating Christmas early this year.

The Lowndes County Law Enforcement Explorers are collecting comfort items for veterans who are currently patients at the Lake Park V.A. Hospital.

Law Enforcement Explorers are accepting toothbrushes, razors, coffee, reading glasses and other items.

On December 1, the Explorers will have their 5th annual V.A. Motorcade, and they will deliver these items to the V.A. hospital in Lake Park, Florida.

"This year during the holidays its a good time to think about those who can't be with us, those who are in the V.A., so the Lowndes County Office Explorers are collecting items that those patients in the V.A. use," said Lowndes County PIO Paige Dukes.

Donations will be accepted all this week up until Friday.

These items may be dropped off at any time at the elections office.

Items needed are:

Bibles

Razors

Coffee (3 Abs)

3 in 1 Body Wash

Denture Adhesive

Books

Reading Glasses

Tooth Brushes

Tooth Paste

Lap Robes

Crossword Puzzles

Candy and Snacks

and/or Monetary Donation

For information about donating, call Deb Cox at (229) 269-2533

Drop-off location is located at 2808 N. Oak St. Valdosta, Ga. 31601.

