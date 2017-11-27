Donations needed for VA hospital patients - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Donations needed for VA hospital patients

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
LCSO Law Enforcement Explorers are accepting donation for veterans who have been admitted to the V.A. hospital in Lake Park, Fl. (Source: WALB) LCSO Law Enforcement Explorers are accepting donation for veterans who have been admitted to the V.A. hospital in Lake Park, Fl. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Some veterans will be celebrating Christmas early this year.

The Lowndes County Law Enforcement Explorers are collecting comfort items for veterans who are currently patients at the Lake Park V.A. Hospital.

Law Enforcement Explorers are accepting toothbrushes, razors, coffee, reading glasses and other items.

On December 1, the Explorers will have their 5th annual V.A. Motorcade, and they will deliver these items to the V.A. hospital in Lake Park, Florida.

"This year during the holidays its a good time to think about those who can't be with us, those who are in the V.A., so the Lowndes County Office Explorers are collecting items that those patients in the V.A. use," said Lowndes County PIO Paige Dukes.

Donations will be accepted all this week up until Friday.

These items may be dropped off at any time at the elections office.

Items needed are:

  • Bibles
  • Razors
  • Coffee (3 Abs)
  • 3 in 1 Body Wash
  • Denture Adhesive
  • Books
  • Reading Glasses
  • Tooth Brushes
  • Tooth Paste
  • Lap Robes
  • Crossword Puzzles
  • Candy and Snacks
  • and/or Monetary Donation

For information about donating, call Deb Cox at (229) 269-2533

Drop-off location is located at 2808 N. Oak St. Valdosta, Ga. 31601.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:58 AM EST2017-11-28 09:58:02 GMT
    Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

  • Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-28 04:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)(Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

  • Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-28 04:43:38 GMT
    Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly