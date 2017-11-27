One arrested, two on the run after attempted robbery in Valdosta

The robbery happened at a business in 3000 block of North Patterson. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police are searching for two men after an attempted armed robbery.

The Valdosta Police Department said it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

A woman told police someone tried to rob her on North Patterson Street.

She said she was walking to her car when three men approached her in an SUV.

She got into her car and locked the doors.

The men got out of the SUV with guns and tried to rob her, but she drove away and called 911.

One of the men reportedly fired at her vehicle.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said they spotted the suspects' vehicle and initiated a traffic stop but the men ran.

"Society has been trained to when you see something, you're supposed to ignore it or don't judge," said Bembry. "The problem is that humans are given survival instincts for a reason, if the hair is standing up on the back of your head and you've got that weird feeling in the pit of your stomach that something doesn't feel right, don't ignore it, that's usually your senses trying to tell you that somethings not right."

Police were able to catch one of the three suspects, a 16-year-old who was taken into custody.

He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the other two, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police.

