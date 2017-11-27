VPD investigate four robberies over holiday weekend

Four robberies took place over the holiday weekend. Police are still searching for those responsible. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police are looking for the person or persons involved in four armed robberies that took place over the holiday weekend.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said that robbers are looking for folks that are not paying attention.

VPD said the majority of these robberies happened during the day-time hours all in close proximity to one another.

Two happened on Saturday morning, one at 10:40 a.m. and another just 10 minutes later.

Two more happened on Sunday, one in the afternoon and one at night.

Lieutenant Bembry said weapons were used in all incidents, but cannot confirm what type at this time.

"Predators are looking for victims that are completely absorbed in their daily lives, talking on the phone, totally zoned out. If I'm a predator that's the prey I'm going to look for, somebody that's totally oblivious to what's going on in the world," said Bembry.

Lieutenant Bembry said the most powerful thing you can do to protect yourself is to make direct eye contact.

Let people know that "Yes. I see you."

He said that alone will reduce your chances of being attacked drastically.

If anyone has any information about these robberies, you're asked to call 911.

