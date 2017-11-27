VPD investigate four robberies over holiday weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VPD investigate four robberies over holiday weekend

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Four robberies took place over the holiday weekend. Police are still searching for those responsible. (Source: WALB) Four robberies took place over the holiday weekend. Police are still searching for those responsible. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta police are looking for the person or persons involved in four armed robberies that took place over the holiday weekend.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said that robbers are looking for folks that are not paying attention.

VPD said the majority of these robberies happened during the day-time hours all in close proximity to one another.

Two happened on Saturday morning, one at 10:40 a.m. and another just 10 minutes later.

Two more happened on Sunday, one in the afternoon and one at night.

Lieutenant Bembry said weapons were used in all incidents, but cannot confirm what type at this time. 

"Predators are looking for victims that are completely absorbed in their daily lives, talking on the phone, totally zoned out. If I'm a predator that's the prey I'm going to look for, somebody that's totally oblivious to what's going on in the world," said Bembry.

Lieutenant Bembry said the most powerful thing you can do to protect yourself is to make direct eye contact. 

Let people know that "Yes. I see you." 

He said that alone will reduce your chances of being attacked drastically.

If anyone has any information about these robberies, you're asked to call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:58 AM EST2017-11-28 09:58:02 GMT
    Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

  • Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-28 04:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)(Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

  • Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-28 04:43:38 GMT
    Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly