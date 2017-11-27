Thomas Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspects

Investigators in Thomas County are searching for more information as to who held up a gas station off Highway 84 early Sunday morning. (Source: WALB) Investigators in Thomas County are searching for more information as to who held up a gas station off Highway 84 early Sunday morning. (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Investigators in Thomas County are searching for more information as to who held up a gas station off Highway 84 early Sunday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Circle K gas station around 3 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

The store clerk told investigators that two men entered the store and pointed a pistol at her demanding money from the register.

Investigators said one of the men went in the office and unplugged the camera system.

"That places the clerks in serious jeopardy, we don't want that kind of activity going on because if they are startled they could fire and hurt the clerks in the store or kill the clerks in the store. We hold that as a very serious crime," said Tim Watkins, TCSO.

Both of the suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks to hide their face.

The store clerk said they put the money in a kids colored backpack with pink straps.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

