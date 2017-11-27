Albany teen given 20 year sentence for armed robbery - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany teen given 20 year sentence for armed robbery

Pete Quintanilla, Jr., 19 pled guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Pete Quintanilla, Jr., 19 pled guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany teenager pled guilty Monday to the armed robbery of a South Albany convenience store in 2016 and will spend the next 11 years in prison.

Pete Quintanilla, Jr., 19 pled guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.  

Prosecutors say he was one of the three teens who robbed the Oasis Convenience Store in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard in October 2016.

The surveillance video from the robbery showed two armed men pointing their weapons threateningly at the clerk, while scared customers look on.  

Xavier Winbush and Collin Donaldson both pled guilty to this armed robbery.  Winbush was given a 20 year sentence, the first 15 to be served in prison.

Quintanilla was also given a 20 year sentence after his guilty plea, the first 11 to be served in prison without the chance of parole.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

