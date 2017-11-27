1 arrested in connection to Tifton Waffle House murder

The Waffle House in the 700 block on 7th Street (Source: Eve Guevara/The Tifton Gazette)

A man is in custody, charged with murder for his role in the death of a Tifton Waffle House employee.

Devonte Riggins, 21, was charged on November 21 with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony armed robbery and felony theft by taking according to the Tifton Gazette.

He was also charged on November 22 with an additional murder charge as well as receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first attempt, felony first-degree burglary and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The investigation began after Jesse Hall was shot and killed during an armed robbery on August 5th.

Riggins is currently in the Tift County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tifton Police department at 229-382-3132.

