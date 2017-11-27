2 Worth Co. buses involved separate traffic accidents

The second accident happened around 4:15 at Hwy 82 and County Line Road in Worth County. (Source: WALB)

Worth County officials responded to two separate accidents involving Worth County School buses.

One of the accidents happened around 3:40 on North Main Street in Sylvester.

According to a witness, the bus and a cotton harvester scraped against each other, which caused a few windows in the bus to break.

According to the Worth County Superintendent, none of the students were injured and they were put on another bus to continue the route.

An official with the Sylvester Police Department said that EMS responded to the scene and treated the students for minor cuts and scrapes from the glass.

The second accident happened around 4:15 at Hwy 82 and County Line Road in Worth County.

That one involved an SUV towing an RV.

Dougherty County Fire and EMS and Worth County Fire and Rescue first responders, along with Dougherty County Police and Worth County Sheriff and Georgia State Patrol responded that that accident.

A Dougherty County ambulance transferred one person from the SUV to the hospital for a non-critical injury.

Details of that accidents weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

