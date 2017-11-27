2 Worth Co. buses involved separate traffic accidents - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2 Worth Co. buses involved separate traffic accidents

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
One of the accidents happened around 3:40 on North Main Street in Sylvester. (Source: Jaymie Martz) One of the accidents happened around 3:40 on North Main Street in Sylvester. (Source: Jaymie Martz)
The second accident happened around 4:15 at Hwy 82 and County Line Road in Worth County. (Source: WALB) The second accident happened around 4:15 at Hwy 82 and County Line Road in Worth County. (Source: WALB)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

Worth County officials responded to two separate accidents involving Worth County School buses.

One of the accidents happened around 3:40 on North Main Street in Sylvester.

According to a witness, the bus and a cotton harvester scraped against each other, which caused a few windows in the bus to break.

According to the Worth County Superintendent, none of the students were injured and they were put on another bus to continue the route.

An official with the Sylvester Police Department said that EMS responded to the scene and treated the students for minor cuts and scrapes from the glass.

The second accident happened around 4:15 at Hwy 82 and County Line Road in Worth County.

That one involved an SUV towing an RV.

Dougherty County Fire and EMS and Worth County Fire and Rescue first responders, along with Dougherty County Police and Worth County Sheriff and Georgia State Patrol responded that that accident.

A Dougherty County ambulance transferred one person from the SUV to the hospital for a non-critical injury.

Details of that accidents weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    GSP sees spike in DUIs over holiday weekend

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:58 AM EST2017-11-28 09:58:02 GMT
    Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested dozens of drunk drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WALB)

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

    Although troopers said the high number of drunk drivers might have prevented more fatalities, Post 40 Commander Sgt. First Class John Vanlandingham explained there were still far more they didn't catch.

    More >>

  • Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Moultrie soldier's death under investigation

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:56 PM EST2017-11-28 04:56:49 GMT
    (Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)(Source: Fort Bragg/Facebook)

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

    Fort Bragg military base officials are investigating the death of a Moultrie soldier, found dead on Thanksgiving day.

    More >>

  • Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Chehaw to host Holiday Market and Bike Night

    Monday, November 27 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-28 04:43:38 GMT
    Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. (Source: WALB)

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>

    This year, they'll be 40 vendors similar to last year participating in the market. Staff said the event helps local vendors sell their products during the holiday season. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly