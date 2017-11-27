Easterseals unveils Albany High Christmas ornament

Easterseals has unveiled their newest official ornament for 2017, and it's all about nostalgia and Albany pride.

This year's ornament was designed after Albany High School's mascot.

After the Dougherty County School System Board of Education voted to close Albany High School, the alumni group voiced the idea of this year's ornament.

And it's been a major success so far with over 500 ornaments pre-ordered.

"It really hit an emotional nerve with a lot of people," said Executive Director Beth English. "And yeah, we like to think back on our childhood, and younger days, and fun times, and I think this helps people do that. And it supports a great cause, which is Easterseals."

You can purchase an ornament for $18, either at Easterseals of Southern Georgia located at 1906 Palmyra Road, or on their website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!