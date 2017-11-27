Easterseals unveils Albany High Christmas ornament - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Easterseals unveils Albany High Christmas ornament

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Easterseals unveils official Christmas ornament (Source: WALB) Easterseals unveils official Christmas ornament (Source: WALB)
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard was at Monday's proclamation (Source: WALB) Mayor Dorothy Hubbard was at Monday's proclamation (Source: WALB)
Beth English (Source: WALB) Beth English (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Easterseals has unveiled their newest official ornament for 2017, and it's all about nostalgia and Albany pride.

This year's ornament was designed after Albany High School's mascot. 

After the Dougherty County School System Board of Education voted to close Albany High School, the alumni group voiced the idea of this year's ornament.

And it's been a major success so far with over 500 ornaments pre-ordered.

"It really hit an emotional nerve with a lot of people," said Executive Director Beth English. "And yeah, we like to think back on our childhood, and younger days, and fun times, and I think this helps people do that.  And it supports a great cause, which is Easterseals."

You can purchase an ornament for $18, either at Easterseals of Southern Georgia located at 1906 Palmyra Road, or on their website

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

