Farmer's Daughter brings home awards for wine

Farmer's Daughter brings home awards for wine

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
A Thomasville Winery brought home 10 more awards from two competitions over the weekend. (Source: WALB) A Thomasville Winery brought home 10 more awards from two competitions over the weekend. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A Thomasville Winery brought home 10 more awards from two competitions over the weekend.

Farmer's Daughter won awards from both the Jefferson Cup International in Kansas and the Harvest Challange in California.

The vineyard won six awards for six wines in the Jefferson Cup: One gold, four silver and a bronze.

From the Harvest Challange, the Bombshell wine won a silver medal and the Heartbreaker won Double Gold, Best of Class and Best of Georgia.

These awards bring Farmer's Daughter to 53 total medals and awards since it opened in May 2016.

For a full list of the awards the winery has won, you can visit its website.

