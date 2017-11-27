2-year-old's disappearance puzzles, frustrates police

Crews searched for the 2-year-old for days, but came up with nothing. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County investigators are still searching for answers in the disappearance of 2-year-old Detrez Green.

The child's parents told police they last saw him moments before a tornado hit their home in the Piney Woods mobile home park in January.

Now, over 10 months later, there's still no sign of the boy.

Dougherty County Police said they are frustrated with this case. They hold firm that someone knows something, and until someone speaks up, they may never know what happened to Detrez Green.

"It's just like a puzzle. What do you do? You put it to the side and you just wait and hope that one day you get those pieces to fill in the gap," said Dougherty County Police Captain Tom Jackson. "And then you can frame it and consider it complete. That's the same thing with this case with us. That's where we're at. There are just pieces of this puzzle missing."

So where is Detrez Green? It's a question that's aggravated Dougherty County Police Captain Tom Jackson since the day Green's parents said he went missing.

The child's parents, Kevian Green and Adaijah Rainey, told investigators when the January tornado hit their home in the Piney Woods mobile home park, a tree crashed through the trailer, and they haven't seen the child since.

But after days of searching, investigators said they began having doubts.

"Whatever has occurred with this child, whether it be negligence, criminal, or unintentional, this was the perfect storm to explain why the child was not among us today. That's just the way I look at it," said Captain Jackson.

He considers it a perfect alibi. And it's one that investigators have been trying to crack since day one.

Search crews spent days searching for signs of Detrez on Sylvester Avenue. When no clues turned up, a dive team was called in to search a pond near the child's home.

But again, nothing.

"The harder we dig, it's like we've come to a concrete wall and we just can't get through because nobody wants to give us the pieces we need," said Captain Jackson.

The GBI is assisting in this investigation and searched the former home of Detrez's parents in Turner County.

But now, over 10 months since Detrez was reported missing, Captain Jackson said there's no real progress in finding the truth.

He said that will only happen when people start to speak up.

"It's like any cold case, you've seen it before," he said. "They can be 20, 30 years old. And then it's that one piece of information that breaks the case wide open. And that's where we're at right now. We need that one piece of information."

Investigators still don't have a picture of the boy, which adds to the mystery of the case.

Captain Jackson said the last he heard, Detrez's two siblings were under DFCS custody.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Detrez Green is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

