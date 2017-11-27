Albany group wins two statewide Keep Georgia Beautiful awards

KADB is Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation's Affiliate of the Year. (Source: WALB)

2,300 volunteers of every age helped during April's Stash the Trash pick-up. (Source: WALB)

One of Southwest Georgia's most active community organizations will pick up some special recognition this week in Atlanta.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful earned two Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation awards.

One of these awards is the Affiliate of the Year, topping 67 affiliates across the state for the award.

KADB also won the Overall Community Improvement award.

The group's mission is keeping the community clean, thanks to events like Stash the Trash.

That annual springtime clean-up drew 2,300 volunteers in April, picking up "tons" of debris across the city.

"And, the community comes together and they really care about the environment, they really care about what we do, and it is just part of the program," said KADB's Chairperson of the Board, Jeanette Henderson.

Henderson welcomes anyone who wants to volunteer to contact the Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful office at 229-430-5257.

Executive Director Judy Bowles will receive the awards on behalf of the volunteers during Keep Georgia Beautiful's annual awards luncheon Thursday in Atlanta.

