Temporary fix for some East Albany potholes

Some problem alleys in one section of East Albany will get a quick and temporary fix. (Source: WALB) Some problem alleys in one section of East Albany will get a quick and temporary fix. (Source: WALB)
Chucky Mathis. (Source: WALB) Chucky Mathis. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Some problem alleys in one section of East Albany will get a quick and temporary fix.

Eight potholes will be filled with crushed rock. County public works crews will be working in the Poinciana, Regina and Redbud area.

"We found that there are some potholes, some places that are washed out, that had rock in them once. Our proposal to is to come back in and put about 80 tons of rock and fill in those potholes, just for some imminent relief," said Chucky Matthis, Dougherty County's Assistant Public Works Director.

It's a temporary solution until special local option sales money is available to pave roads and alleys on the priority list.

In total, the project will cost $1,600. Dougherty County commissioners approved the project Monday.

A start date has not been announced.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

