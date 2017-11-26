5 people taken to hospital after one-car wreck in Albany

A scrap metal yard in Sycamore is a total loss after a massive fire overnight.More >>
A scrap metal yard in Sycamore is a total loss after a massive fire overnight.More >>
A country singer from South Georgia worked to support our Armed Forces Saturday night, after a soldier from Clay County died in Iraq back in April.More >>
A country singer from South Georgia worked to support our Armed Forces Saturday night, after a soldier from Clay County died in Iraq back in April.More >>
As Christmas inches closer, Santa made an appearance in the Good Life City today.More >>
As Christmas inches closer, Santa made an appearance in the Good Life City today.More >>
People in Albany tonight are wrapping up a flag football game that's set to give back to Southwest Georgians.More >>
People in Albany tonight are wrapping up a flag football game that's set to give back to Southwest Georgians.More >>
Holiday shoppers were out in full swing in South Georgia celebrating small business Saturday.More >>
Holiday shoppers were out in full swing in South Georgia celebrating small business Saturday.More >>