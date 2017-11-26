5 people taken to hospital after one-car wreck in Albany

The Albany Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a car crash that caused multiple serious injuries on Oglethorpe Boulevard Sunday night.

Police said one car was involved, and the driver, Shaquan Randle, 27, was trapped inside the car for approximately an hour.

Albany Fire Department crews had to cut her out of the vehicle.

The female driver and four passengers, a man, Melvin L. Williams, 32, and three juveniles, ages 11, 5 and 2, were taken to Phoebe's Emergency Center.

Police said both Randle and Williams had multiple serious injuries, but police did not know the conditions of the children as of Sunday night.

Traffic was back to normal Sunday night.

