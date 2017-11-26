Tift and Turner Co. fire fighters battle blaze at Sycamore Scrap Metal

It took firefighters nearly eight hours to put the fire out, but then it blazed back up. (Source: Turner County Fire Department)

A scrap metal yard in Sycamore is a total loss after a massive overnight fire.

Turner County Fire Chief Mark Robinson says his department responded around 12 a.m. Sunday to Sycamore Scrap Metal.

It took firefighters nearly eight hours to put the fire out, but then it blazed back up.

Firefighters have finally put the fire out for good, but Chief Robinson says they don't know the cause.

A state fire marshal investigator will look into it on Monday.

Tift County's Fire Department helped Turner County put the fire out.

